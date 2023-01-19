Windsor Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $50.23. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

