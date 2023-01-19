Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. United Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.