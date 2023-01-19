WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the December 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the period.

DGRE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 28,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,219. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $28.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.16.

