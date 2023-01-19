WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Down 1.9%

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.18 and last traded at $61.18. 38,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 42,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,420,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $189,000.

