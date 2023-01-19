yearn.finance Achieves Market Cap of $245.69 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,705.96 or 0.31773897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $245.69 million and $24.70 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003045 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.64 or 0.00428831 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,362.59 or 0.30100761 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.83 or 0.00760871 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s genesis date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance.
yearn.finance Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.