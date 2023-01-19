Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.92

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.92 and traded as high as C$14.54. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 178 shares.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$268.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$66.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Yellow Pages Limited will post 3.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

Yellow Pages Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

