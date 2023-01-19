Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Short Interest Down 86.1% in December

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the December 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Yiren Digital Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of YRD stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 90,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. Yiren Digital has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.18 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YRD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Yiren Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

