Zcash (ZEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $63.22 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $718.32 million and approximately $63.22 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $44.41 or 0.00210901 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00072842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,174,988 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

