ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Price Performance

CNET opened at $0.42 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

ZW Data Action Technologies shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, January 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, January 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.