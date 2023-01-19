Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Guggenheim

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,810. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $609.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Insider Activity

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 342,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,702,100 shares of company stock worth $14,706,001. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.