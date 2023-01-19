Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Guggenheim

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2023

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Guggenheim from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zymeworks from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,810. Zymeworks has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm has a market cap of $609.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYMEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 342,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,702,100 shares of company stock worth $14,706,001. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. North Growth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.