1,642 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.89. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.