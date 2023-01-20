2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $68,900.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,942.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,416 shares of company stock valued at $314,152. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio
2seventy bio Price Performance
NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,928. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $370.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.32.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About 2seventy bio
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.