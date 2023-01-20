2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Short Interest Update

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 470,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 2seventy bio from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 2seventy bio from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nicola Heffron sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $107,527.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $68,900.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,942.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,416 shares of company stock valued at $314,152. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,928. 2seventy bio has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $370.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.32.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.02). 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 77.38% and a negative net margin of 568.59%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 2seventy bio will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

