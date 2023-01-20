2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $14.40 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 2U currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get 2U alerts:

2U Stock Performance

TWOU traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 577,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,037. The firm has a market cap of $496.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13. 2U has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.56.

Institutional Trading of 2U

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.62 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. Analysts expect that 2U will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of 2U by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 660.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U

(Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.