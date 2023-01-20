673 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.37.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $563.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $235.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.