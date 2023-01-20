7,959 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $395,481,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,465,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,278,000 after buying an additional 3,705,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $266.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

