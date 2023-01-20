A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 765.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,855 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.07.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

