Aavegotchi Reaches Market Capitalization of $45.26 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $45.26 million and $5.48 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.61 or 0.00433223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.35 or 0.30409028 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.00750454 BTC.

Aavegotchi Token Profile

Aavegotchi was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi.

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

