AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 4.0 %

SKFRY traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $18.01. 8,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.50. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.22.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

