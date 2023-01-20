ABBC Coin Market Cap Tops $88.03 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $88.03 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABBC Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0837 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.

ABBC Coin Profile

ABBC is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,234,238 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog.

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABBC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.