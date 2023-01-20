Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

