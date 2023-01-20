Abbrea Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $378.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.73. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $579.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $106.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

