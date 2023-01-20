Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,243 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $179.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.31.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

