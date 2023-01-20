Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 415 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MO opened at $44.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

