AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 407.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.56.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Price Performance

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.41. The company had a trading volume of 19,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,855. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.26 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $260.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

