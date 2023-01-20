AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,855. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

