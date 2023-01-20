ABCMETA (META) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $24,562.96 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00031573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039297 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017757 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00232153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00023652 USD and is down -7.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $25,213.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.