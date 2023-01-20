abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 208

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 184 ($2.25) to GBX 208 ($2.54) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLFPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.53) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Redburn Partners downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.83) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.38) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $170.43.

Get abrdn alerts:

abrdn Price Performance

SLFPF stock remained flat at $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. abrdn has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.40.

About abrdn

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.