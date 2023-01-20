Absolute Software Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ABS)

Absolute Software Corp. (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Absolute Software Stock Performance

Absolute Software (TSE:ABS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$69.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$70.33 million.

