ACG Wealth Buys 870 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,233 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.97. 2,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.45. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $256.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $238.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.52.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

