ACG Wealth Has $3.63 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,424,537 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

