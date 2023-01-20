ACG Wealth Purchases 7,141 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the period. ACG Wealth owned approximately 4.41% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 275.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter worth $262,000.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.15. 4,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,063. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.39. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th.

