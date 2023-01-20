ACG Wealth Purchases 843 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.07. 133,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,173,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $252.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

