ACG Wealth Raises Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

ACG Wealth boosted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. ACG Wealth owned approximately 0.05% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QGRO. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QGRO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.38. 6,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,245. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.45. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $70.55.

