Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $73.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $83.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Trading of Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.