AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Trading 1.3% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.31. 197,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 140,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.50 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AcuityAds from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

AcuityAds Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$130.25 million and a PE ratio of 75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at AcuityAds

AcuityAds ( TSE:AT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$28.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$49,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,874.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading

