Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Down 5.5%

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.64. 9,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 411,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.42 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,825,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 153.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

