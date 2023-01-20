Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 2,160 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,601 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

