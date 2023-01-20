Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Lessened by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $344.50. 41,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,148. The company has a market cap of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.75 and a 200-day moving average of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $540.46.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

