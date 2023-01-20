Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lowered by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 27,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aflac Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $70.68 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.86.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

