Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 137.0% in December

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aftermath Silver Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
