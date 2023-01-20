Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 137.0% in December

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the December 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aftermath Silver Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AAGFF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

