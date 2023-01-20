Aion Achieves Market Cap of $17.82 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Aion has a total market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $935,572.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00230241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00102608 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00055253 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00030547 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

