Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the December 15th total of 100,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akumin by 1,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 55,539 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,128 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 21,682 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akumin by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 537,537 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. Akumin has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.38.

About Akumin

Akumin ( NASDAQ:AKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 46.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akumin will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Featured Stories

