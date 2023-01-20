Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading Up 1.5%

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Akumin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 744.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.59.

Get Akumin alerts:

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$243.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.