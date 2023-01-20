Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $59.43 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $59.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077175 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00058932 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010320 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024749 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000847 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004835 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.
Algorand Coin Profile
ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,461,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,263,515 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Algorand
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
