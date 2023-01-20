Algorand 24 Hour Volume Hits $59.43 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001067 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and $59.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00077175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00058932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010320 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00024749 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,461,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,263,515 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.