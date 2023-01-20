Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 7% This Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $75.65 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000346 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010249 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00024811 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,461,399 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,263,240 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

