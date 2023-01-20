Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at KeyCorp

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.
Alkami Technology Trading Up 0.1 %
ALKT stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.
Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.19 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Alkami Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology Company Profile
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
