Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Altitude Acquisition Price Performance

ALTUW stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06.

