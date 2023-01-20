Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $44.72. 59,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

