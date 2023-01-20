Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 77,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 225,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Alvotech Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77.

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter worth about $337,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Alvotech during the second quarter worth about $6,612,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

