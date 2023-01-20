Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Up 37.1% in December

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,230,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the December 15th total of 9,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Amarin by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $743.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

